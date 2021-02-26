Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 10

Why did Carol's lawyer target the Cloud 9 employees?

Superstore Season 6 Episode 10 put everyone at odds as Jonah tried to ease Glenn's nerve.

Meanwhile, Mateo enlisted Sandra's help to hide the details of his work arrangement, leading to a wild confrontation.

Elsewhere, Dina grew concerned about Garrett's behavior at Cloud 9.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Superstore online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.