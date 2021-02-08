Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Robin McCall is here to break the status quo.

The Equalizer Season 1 Episode 1 was filled with high-octane action as our hero stepped into the ring to help a young girl framed for a murder she did not commit.

The case made Robin question her future and how she could help those in need.

Meanwhile, Robin's daughter, Delilah, went out of her way to cause problems, leading to a major family bust-up.

Elsewhere, a tech guru wanted to change the fabric of the world, and he made a sworn enemy in Robin.

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.