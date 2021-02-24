Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 9

What was the purpose of the car rides?

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9 charted the Pearsons on several car rides at very different stages of their lives, all with the aim of changing things up.

Meanwhile, Rebecca struggled to hold it together in the past after learning something shocking about Jack.

Elsewhere, Kate had a horrible encounter with someone while on the road, making her change focus.

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.