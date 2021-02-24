Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 9

at .

What was the purpose of the car rides?

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9 charted the Pearsons on several car rides at very different stages of their lives, all with the aim of changing things up.

Concerned in The Car - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Rebecca struggled to hold it together in the past after learning something shocking about Jack.

Elsewhere, Kate had a horrible encounter with someone while on the road, making her change focus.

Watch This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9 Quotes

Security guard: How come you have three car seats back there
Jack: I have three babies.
Security Guard: Oh wow. God bless you.

Male doctor: You're not even gonna pretend to be interested?
Female doctor: It's babies. How hard can it be?

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9 Photos

Holding Her Baby - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9
Concerned in The Car - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9
Rebecca Confronts Jack - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9
Jack Struggles - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9
An Important Car Ride - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9
The Birth Mom - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9
  1. This Is Us
  2. This Is Us Season 5
  3. This Is Us Season 5 Episode 9
  4. Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 9