Christopher Meloni Set to Appear on Multiple Episodes of Law & Order: SVU

Christopher Meloni's return to Law & Order: SVU will not be a one-time thing.

As previously reported, the star will reprise his Elliot Stabler role on SVU on April 1.

That same night, Law & Order: Organized Crime launches, a spinoff fronted by Stabler.

Naturally, fans have pondered Meloni's future on SVU, and executive producer Warren Leight confirmed on Friday that some Benson/Stabler scenes had been filmed for future installments.

“Yesterday’s scenes were for an SVU down the road,” he wrote in response to a fan.

Stabler's first episode back on SVU finds the team helping him track down someone who poses a threat to his family.

The story continues on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 1 right after.

The new series will follow Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.

Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Meloni has been vocal about fans getting answers to their most burning questions.

There are a lot of unanswered questions about how he left, why the silence vis-à-vis Olivia Benson," Christopher revealed on The Talk last summer.

"I think, in real terms, society, and what we are dealing with in society, has changed dramatically. So, I think you have to address that. And, I think the person Elliot was, I think we all evolve. I think all those things are going to be put into play."

Meloni's exit was controversial because fans spent years getting to know the character, only for him to get an off-screen exit.

It was down to a contract dispute.

“For me, it was about how things fell out — and the word I’ll use is that it was inelegant,” the actor recently revealed to People Magazine.

“At the end of the day, how it was handled was, ‘Okay, see you later.’ So I went, ‘That’s fine. We’re all big boys and girls here. See you later.’ And I was off on new adventures and doing what I wanted to do.”

