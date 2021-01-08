Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 4

Did Carisi and Rollins grow closer?

It was New Year's Eve on Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 4, and the pair started to realize they had a connection.

A Missing College Student - Law & Order: SVU

Meanwhile, Barba returned to face off with one of the team, but did they all manage to get along in the end?

Elsewhere, Olivia tracked down an Amber Alert, and got more than they bargained for.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 4 Online

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 4 Quotes

Rollins: What is it?
Carisi: Amber Alert. 13-year-old girl taken a block from Gracie Mansion.
Rollins: SVU requested. So this is how 2021 begins.

Noah: Are they still going to drop the ball?
Benson: Of course they are.
Noah: If there's going to be nobody here, why are they putting those [barriers] up?
Benson: They're just setting up. Hey Noah, we're gonna watch the ball drop on TV just like any other year.
Noah: No, it's not. I just want this year to be over.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 4

