Ellen Pompeo on Grey's Anatomy Conclusion: 'I Want To Make Sure We Do It Right!'

The saga surrounding whether Grey's Anatomy is ending with its current 17th season is showing no signs of slowing down.

At this stage, it wouldn't be surprising if the season finale aired, and fans found out after that it was the series finale.

Ellen Pompeo's contract is up this season, and given that there's been no indication that the star has closed a new deal, it seems like the jury is out on future seasons.

The beloved actress appeared on CBS Sunday Morning yesterday (February 28) and weighed in on her thoughts about the show's future.

"I can't say. Can't say," Pompeo said.

"We honestly have not decided. We're really trying to figure it out right now."

Pompeo, who plays Meredith, wondered how to end such a huge show.

"It's, what story do we tell? To end a show this iconic, you know, how do we do it?" she added.

"I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans – I want to make sure we do it right."

For her part, Pompeo has not ruled out Grey's Anatomy Season 17 being the end of the line for the series.

"We don't know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it. I'm constantly fighting for the show as a whole to be as good as it can be," she previously told Variety.

"As a producer, I feel like I have permission to be able to do that. I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don’t know that this is the last year, but it could very well could be."

Indeed, ending a show like Grey's Anatomy comes with many hurdles, but could the end also bring some former characters back?

We've already had Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight back as Derek and George, respectively, and another big name from the show's past is not ruling out a comeback.

Kate Walsh, who played Addison Montgomery on the series, before leading her own spinoff, told Us Weekly she'd be open to returning.

"Of course! I mean, I'm here in western Australia so it would be a big trip so I'd have to see. But, yeah, I'm always open to it. I'm here," she told the outlet.

While it could prove to be a logistical nightmare, Walsh did say that Addison could possibly appear via Zoom.

Hey, many shows have chosen that route, and fans will still be excited.

As things stand, the back half of Grey's Anatomy Season 17 is set to hit the air on March 11.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.