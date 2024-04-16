Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Mer's Overreaction, JoLink's Baby Planning & Jules/Winston Chemistry!

Simone and Blue had an emotional case.

Mer was back with a health scare involving one of her children, and the situation challenged her and Nick on Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Episode 5.

Also, are Jo and Link on the path toward planning a family? And should they?

TV Fanatics Hailey White Whitmire, Sara Trimble, and Lucy Peel are ready to unpack another hour of the series.

Join the discussion below!

Jo is NOT pregnant. What did you think of this storyline and her desire to have a child with Link in the future? Are you for or against it?

Haley: I'd love to see them have a baby together, and I actually thought Link's reaction was odd.

I could have sworn that he and Amelia broke up because he wanted more kids, and she didn't. Did I imagine that? I'm kind of over the fakeout pregnancy scare, though. It's all so predictable. If someone says they think they might be pregnant, they definitely are not.

Sara: I fully agree with Haley.

At one time, Link did want more kids. I can totally understand wanting to wait a bit -- I have kids close in age, too, and it is exhausting -- but his reaction was far out of his character. I expected him to be excited about adding to the family. I'm all for them having a kid or two. The more, the merrier. And storylines do use the whole pregnancy scare scene far too often. It's lazy writing.

Lucy: I'm not surprised Jo wants a kid with Link. He's her person and I think (please!) that they are endgame. I fully appreciate Link's feeling tired and not wanting a kid right now, but that should have been the response. He should have followed the adage, "Don't say no, just say not yet."

I don't think either of them is ready for a kid right now, but it's definitely in the cards. I don't think we'll hear about this again. The writers don't know what to do with them. They're happy. Give them interesting medical cases and leave the relationship alone!

Was Meredith being too hard and unfair with Nick, and how he handled the Bailey situation? Did you sympathize with her fear because of what happened to Derek?

Haley: Meredith Grey was dealing with some trauma, but also...if you take my kid to the hospital, I better be the first person you call! What was Nick even thinking? What if something had gone horribly wrong, and Meredith had no idea Bailey was even sick?

She had every right to be upset that Nick didn't call her immediately.

Sara: Part of me understands Meredith's reaction because I'd momma bear anyone who had my kid in the hospital and didn't tell me. Nick totally should have called. He can't say he couldn't find a moment, especially when we see Bailey sleeping in the bed.

However, the other side of me says that she did slightly overreact. She should be appreciative that her boyfriend, who has zero reason to take care of her kids -- especially while she's out of town -- took such good care of her son. I mean, she was the one who decided to leave her kids to focus on her career.

If she trusted him enough to babysit them, she should trust him enough to handle medical situations when she isn't around.

Lucy: She should have been the first call, or at least a text: 'Hey Mer, Bailey's stomach hurts; the doctor in Boston says to bring him in. I'll call you as soon as I sort of Zola and Ellis". That's all he had to do.

That being said, I agree with Sara that she overreacted. And what is her excuse for doing this alone for a long time? Nick has been in the picture for quite a while now. She has no one to talk to when the kids wake up at night.

If Nick isn't there, then I have concerns for their relationship. However, I love that Nick doesn't run when Meredith is being Meredith. He's solid, and I appreciate that.

What are your thoughts on the storyline with the near jumper? Do you think Simone and Blue handled it well?

Haley: They did the best they could, but it's probably time for some training for all interns on handling acute mental health crises like this.

Maybe Vic from Station 19 can come over and do a crash course. Suicide is a sensitive topic, and I think the writers handled it with grace, showing the patient's hopelessness and how disconnected he felt. I was relieved that it resolved with no one getting hurt.

Sara: It was a good call letting two stressed-out residents handle a case that wasn't blood and gore but was equally life-threatening and intense. Not all medical emergencies will require physical treatments, and it's time for the new doctors to get experience with these other cases.

Since Station 19 is ending, Vic and Warren may come to Grey's.

They could add a psych regular -- cue a new role for Ben and Vic and maybe a resident who has yet to choose a specialty -- like Chicago Med has Dr. Charles. It was important for Bailey to see that her residents aren't as useless and underqualified as she thinks.

Lucy: Grey's has always handled mental health with great sensitivity.

The storyline was beautiful, and Griffith was fantastic. It was good to see her handle something with such competence; her instincts kicked in, and she knew exactly what to do. She is so much better when Lucas isn't around; she didn't get on my nerves with this one. Kwan seemed super nervous but really came through at the end, and his compassion, once again, really shone.

Blue revealed he's struggled as well. Would you like to see the series revisit that storyline?

Haley: I suspect it will come back up. Talking about mental health in shows like this is important; people can often see themselves represented in characters and feel less alone. I hope this goes in a direction where Blue acknowledges his struggles and gets help.

Sara: I agree with Haley that this isn't the last time we'll hear of this storyline. As I mentioned, he'd make the perfect candidate to team up with Vic and start a mental health clinic at the hospital, like Bailey's women's clinic, which we haven't seen this season.

Lucy: I wasn't initially sure he was telling the truth. He has done that in the past, talking about his "sisters" to connect with a patient. But his pain was clear, and when he rejected Griffith's invitation to talk, it was evident that his struggles weren't in the past but very present.

I agree that it will come up again, but it may be a tough road for him, especially if he loses a patient at some point. We saw how he struggled after Maxine, and she made it through.

How much did you enjoy Omelia's surgery?

Haley: Lucas really stood out here. I loved seeing him advocate for the medical student/patient. And then seeing Amelia Shepherd and Owen work together to pull off a miracle was a nice dose of old times. They weren't good as a couple, but I love them as friends.

Sara: The med student surgery was a good case. I also liked seeing Lucas speak out for his patient. But I would have appreciated seeing him in the operating room, even if he wasn't doing anything but watching.

I've always loved Amelia's cockiness and willingness to try difficult cases. So, I was surprised that it took Owen pushing the surgery rather than Amelia, who had to convince Owen. Amelia has never backed down.

Lucy: It was an excellent case. The med student/patient was a compelling character, and I loved that Lucas pushed Omelia to do more. They were so good together in the OR, and it was nice to see Owen enjoying himself with the case until daily life brought him back down to earth.

Are Simone and Lucas on the path to reuniting?

Haley: It sure seems like that. They've got a real "will-they-won't-they" thing going on, and I'm starting to lose interest. They're giving me shiplash. (Is that a thing?)

Put them together or don't, but there are many more interesting things about both of these characters that I'd prefer we spent time on instead.

Sara: It seems like the Lucas Simone mashup is inevitable. The writers aren't going to abandon the storyline despite most of us being bored with it. The whole back and forth is so last season -- literally.

I don't have the energy to invest in toxic relationships, so I don't care whether the writers finally do or don't. But Lucas totally deserves better than the bipolar narcissism of Simone.

Lucy: Ugh. This is dumb. I love "shiplash" - Haley, let's make it a thing! It's the perfect name for it. He wanted to talk. And she invited him to get into bed with her? I would love it if they just talked, but this is Grey's Anatomy, so how likely is that?

What are your thoughts on Helm blocking Mika?

Haley: This seemed pretty out of nowhere, right? I can't imagine why she would have done that. I hope there's a good reason for it. As much as I love the queer representation, I'm not a fan of the power imbalance between them, so maybe it's best if they call it quits.

Sara: I totally agree that this scene seemed 100% out of character. Helm has fully supported Mika, and she isn't one to be sneaky and do something behind someone's back. So I hope it's a misunderstanding and Helm didn't do her girl dirty.

Otherwise, that relationship will be dead in the water. The writers can't decide what role they want Helm to play or how often they want her in the show. So they throw her into random scenes and storylines.

Lucy: The whole thing was odd. I thought it was going to be funny. Sometimes, the comedy of cases like that is good, and maybe it was supposed to be, but the whole thing fell flat.

I hope that Schmitt misrepresented what happened. Maybe Helm wanted Mika in the pit with her because she thought filling out the bingo board would be better. I thought they were good together until now.

However, my favorite was Jules calming her down in the locker room. I love their friendship, and I want to see more of it.

Was Jules right to call out Winston? Do you think something is brewing between those two?

Haley: Yes, Jules was brave and justified in calling him out. I've said it before, but she reminds me of Izzie Stevens.

I'm reminded of when Izzie called out Sloan for mistreating interns.

As far as something brewing? How do I put this delicately? THERE BETTER FREAKING NOT BE. I worry that Winston "I Married My Former Teacher" Ndugu may not grasp boundaries well, but Jules is an INTERN. A NOBODY. BOTTOM OF THE SURGICAL FOOD CHAIN.

Okay, kidding. But she is an intern, and she's vulnerable, and attendings need to leave the damn interns alone already.

Sara: I enjoyed seeing Jules help Winston get out of his head and personal issues and focus on his job. The patient comes first, no matter what you have to do. However, I can't say I wouldn't have reacted like he did with the patient.

As for something going on between him and Jules, I would not approve of them going that way. The entire show is getting too soapy, focusing more on relationships than the medical side.

I'd like to see them tone down on all the relationships and focus on getting these residents ready to become the next kickass doctors of Grey Sloan. Because right now, I wouldn't trust any of them with a hangnail.

Lucy: Someone needed to call Winston out, but no one else was doing it.

He needed a break after he yelled at Nate (the patient trapped in the boat), and I guess he didn't take it. It took guts for Jules to do and then apologize, and Winston had the grace to recognize and acknowledge how right she was.

Jumping on the gurney to help the patient was old Winston, and I was happy to see him return. And I will echo Haley and Sara in terms of something between them, please no!

What was your favorite moment, storyline, etc, from the hour? Do you have anything else to add?

Haley: I liked seeing Jules call Winston out and that he (eventually) responded gracefully. He's been a real jerk lately, and I miss the old Winston.

Also, I enjoyed seeing Lucas passionately advocate for his patient and then Amelia and Owen listening to him. The one thing I missed was Beltran — with it being a short season, I was hoping we'd get more development between her and Amelia soon.

Sara: I enjoyed the professional and character development from the scene on the roof. We've rarely seen the residents deal with cases that don't revolve around serious injuries. But we also have yet to see them in the operating room.

At this point, they're more like nurses than interns, and it's pretty dull. It's good to see the writers trying to diversify the doctors with skills other than surgical. I also appreciated Bailey's pride as she watched her baby birds take their first solo flight.

I agree with Haley about missing Beltran in this episode. It'll be hard to grow her character if they don't have her in the show.

Lucy: As I mentioned, I love Mika and Jules.

Also, any time Millin gets a chance to knock on her family, it's funny. Calming down an angry Yasuda with acupressure was great. She needed that, and Jules has such a natural way about her; I guess that's what comes from being raised by hippies.

I also really loved Warren and Bailey. He knows her so well, and he is so good for her; recognizing that the case on the roof was raising her anxiety, he was able to refocus her and calm her down before she had a full-blown anxiety attack.

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics. Do you agree with our round table or disagree?

Grey's Anatomy returns May 2 on ABC. Until then, you can stream the season on Hulu.

