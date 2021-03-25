Grey's Anatomy Shocker: Chyler Leigh Returns!

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another dead character.

Deadline is reporting that Chyler Leigh is set for an encore on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11.

If you haven't been keeping up with the show, then you're probably a little bit confused right now.

Meredith has seen a lot of faces during her COVID-19 beach dream.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 has already featured the returns of Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd and T.R. Knight as George O'Malley.

Leigh's return marks the third big comeback this season, leaving fans to ponder who could possibly be next.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Leigh debuted as Lexie at the close of Grey's Anatomy Season 3 as Meredith's half-sister.

She stayed with the show for five seasons, exiting in one of the most shocking twists in the history of the veteran drama.

Lexie passed away in a plane crash, the same one that ultimately paved the way for the death of Eric Dane's McSteamy.

Given the Leigh exited on her own terms, a return during this unique storyline was pretty much a given.

It's unclear how long the beach dream storyline will continue, but there's a good chance we'll get to see more faces from the past before it concludes its 16-episode run.

This could also be the final season since Ellen Pompeo's contract is up this season. As previously reported, the series is not expected to go on without its lead.

As a result, series showrunner Krista Vernoff has opened up in a recent interview about crafting a season finale that could function as a series finale.

Could you imagine the series ended after such a successful run without so much as a farewell to the fans? It would not be a good look, but stranger things have happened.

As TV shows get older, the cost to produce them climbs, meaning that some head-scratching decisions come to pass.

The series has tackled the pandemic this season, but it won't be coming up for air anytime soon. Vernoff has said that the darkness will not be subsiding anytime soon, so we'll need to buckle up for what's on tap.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Are you ready for this big comeback?

