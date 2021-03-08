Manifest Season 3 Trailer: So. Many. Twists.

The battle for answers will loom heavily on everyone during Manifest Season 3.

NBC on Monday dropped a trailer for the forthcoming, and all we can must is the following:

What the heck is going on?

If you watch Manifest online, you know the series thrives when it drops wild revelations on viewers as they try to piece together the many mysteries at the wheel of the series.

The good news is that the trailer highlights that answers are on the way, but we're going to face an uphill battle to get them.

Manifest Season 2 ended on quite the cliffhanger, but what will Manifest Season 3 actually be about?

"Manifest returns for a third season of action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery – what happened to the passengers of Flight 828?" reads the logline.

"Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned."

"While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other."

"But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected."

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor. Jeff Rake, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, and Len Goldstein are executive producers. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Compari Entertainment, and Jeff Rake Productions.

Manifest is on the move this season.

It will leave its Mondays at 10 perch behind this season and will move to Thursdays at 8 p.m. when it debuts on April 1.

Here is the trailer below:

Pretty great, right?

What are your thoughts on all those revelations?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.