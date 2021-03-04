NCIS New Orleans Shocker: Who's Returning for Final Episodes?!

NCIS: New Orleans will air its last-ever installment in two months.

While the cancellation announcement came very late in the game, we now know who will be returning before the series wraps up for good.

TV Line is reporting that Callie Thorne will be back in the role of Sasha, and she will arrive armed with a bombshell that could change Pride's life forever, according to the stunning new report.

If you watch NCIS: New Orleans online, you know Sasha first appeared as an ex-member of the New Orleans Broussard crime syndicate.

But she claimed she was trying to get away from her family. Unfortunately, she was playing the team all along after gaining the trust of Pride.

However, she was subsequently released early after sharing some vital intel with Pride.

It will be fun to see what her return does to the team dynamic and, of course, to Pride.

Will he regret getting her out early?

"From the start, NCIS: New Orleans was able to distinguish itself with its New Orleans authenticity," Kelly Kahl, the CBS President said when the final was announced.

"From the colours and music to the vibrancy and stories you can only find in the Big Easy. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, NOLA has played a key role on our schedule."

Kahl continued:

"We're pleased to give it a big send-off and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favourite characters as the final season wraps."

Bakula added: "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way. I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."

The NCIS franchise is in flux at CBS at the moment.

NCIS: Hawaii, the third spinoff in the franchise, is planned to get a series order for next season.

With NOLA ending, the future of the parent series is also in doubt. According to reports, Mark Harmon wants to move on.

But CBS reportedly won't renew the series without its lead, meaning that NCIS could also be wrapping up this season.

The future of NCIS: Los Angeles has not been revealed, but given that it is still a solid ratings performer, it should be back.

What are your thoughts on the big return?

Who do you want to return?

New episodes of NOLA get underway on March 21.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.