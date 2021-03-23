Supergirl Final Season Trailer Teases a Deadly Battle With Lex Luthor

The end is approaching for The CW's Supergirl.

The network on Thursday unveiled the official trailer for the beloved drama's sixth -- and final -- season, which launches Tuesday, March 30.

Supergirl Season 6 picks up with what was supposed to be the final episodes of Supergirl Season 5, meaning that Lex Luthor is still very much around.

But, the good news is that Kara is ready to go to war with the billionaire supervillain who has been a major pain for the team since his arrival.

When Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1 picks up, it's up to Kara and the gang to save Brainiac after being left close to death.

Here's the official logline for the episode:

As Braniac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest start Cara Buono).

After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turn sher attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does.

Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team - Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfair) and Braniac - to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself.

The CW announced in September that the series would be wrapping up with its sixth season.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement,” Benoist said of the decision.

"Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.

“She’s had that impact on me, too,” Benoist continued.

“She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united."

"What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

“I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

Have a look at the full trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.