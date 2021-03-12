Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Clarice make a triumphant escape?

The past came knocking on Clarice Season 1 Episode 5 when a serial killer drugged her and locked her in a hospital.

With the serial killer being in the medical profession, she found herself facing trouble every single time she tried to escape.

With intense hallucinations, Clarice tried to escape with her life.

Use the video above to watch Clarice online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.