Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 9 Episode 13

Did Kristen get her wish?

On Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 13, Kristen learned what it was like to be in charge of Outdoor Man when Mike was away.

But she wanted to make some bold changes.

Meanwhile, Vanessa and Kyle discussed how to upgrade the backyard play area, leading to quite the revelation.

Elsewhere, Mandy had a new love for chess, but she was the worst player in the family.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.