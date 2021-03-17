Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Which Sons of Anarchy favorite died?

On Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 1, we finally learned who was killed in the brutal gun fight that closed out the previous season.

Meanwhile, Felipe struggled to move on after the death of Dita, and he shut himself in his room as a result.

Elsewhere, Coco made a stupid decision as his reliance on drugs continued.

Use the video above to watch Mayans M.C. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.