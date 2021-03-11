Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 7

What happened to the missing girl?

On Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 7, Nancy was approached by a group of young girls asking for help in finding a volleyball teammate they believed to have been kidnapped.

The Girls - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 7

Meanwhile, the Drew Crew realized there was a deadly new mystery brewing in Horseshoe Bay.

Elsewhere, George made a surprising call that could change everything for the rest of the gang.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

Nancy: What college is gonna want to take me right now? I tanked my senior year grades. I got arrested for breaking into the morgue. And I didn't sign up to retake my senior year SATs because I was too busy summoning bones from an evil sea spirit that tried to kill me. Which was stupid, anyway.
Carson: You...Wait, what?
Nancy: Figuratively.

Ace: So, what was the case? The case, what-
Nancy: Um, alleged ghost abduction.
Ace: Ghost abduction. See, that would've been, like, my third guess.

Nancy and George - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 7
The Girls - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 7
Bess on the Case - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 7
Haunted - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 7
Amanda Bobbsey - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 7
Amanda - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 7
