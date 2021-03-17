Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 10

How did Gibbs wind up behind bars?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 10, the gang found a secret dogfighting ring and had to make some big swings to save everyone involved.

Meanwhile. Gibbs struggled to move on following Jack's exit, but the gang had to look to the future after some questionable choices.

Elsewhere, Torres realized he had a connection to one of the newer members of the team.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.