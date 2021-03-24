Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 11

What did Uncle Nicky want?

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 11 put the Pearson siblings in the hot seat when he showed up at Kevin's house.

A Past Romance - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Cassidy's return made the siblings question everything they thought they knew about Rebecca's past.

Elsewhere, Kate had to contend with a new hurdle as she and Toby continued to adapt to parenthood.

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 11 Quotes

Nick, there is a guy walking on the moon right now. Come on. Ask Sally out. If he can do it, you can do it?

Jack

Kevin: Uncle Nicky, what are you doing here?
Nicky: I came to see my namesake. And the girl.

