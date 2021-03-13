What to Watch: When Calls the Heart, Snowpiercer, Grey's Anatomy

Don't look at me like that.

No, there isn't much of anything new coming along that we're recommending for the week outside Lifetime's House on Fire.

But there is a lot to love nonetheless!

Saturday, March 13

8/7c A House on Fire (Lifetime)

Law & Order SVU's Stephanie March stars in the latest ripped from the headlines Ann Rule inspired film about a successful doctor, wife, and mother who thought she had it all.

It's a psychological thriller with crime, intrigue, and mental illness on full-display as brilliant doctor Deborah Green's life unravels all around her until she does something unthinkable.

Don't forget to check out our exclusive clip of the film!

Sunday, March 14

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

As Ryan's kryptonite wound becomes (even) more serious, her need to get justice for her mother becomes a priority.

Will the showdown with Alice be everything she's built it up to be?

Can Gotham hold onto their Batwoman this time?

8/7c American Gods (Starz)

While things in Lakeside take a terrible turn, it's Laura Moon who has the bigger objective on American Gods Season 3 Episode 9.

She's got the spear, so after Laura gets a handle on using it, she's making a beeline to Mr. Wednesday to hold up her end of the bargain with Mr. World.

Will Wednesday get a little rest after all? Check out the latest trailer. It's the penultimate episode, and everything's on the line!

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

The Canfields move to Hope Valley on the latest episode, and their daughter showcases a special musical talent.

And as much as we're looking forward to getting to know the Canfields, it's the investigation into Nathan's past that promises to be the most interesting development.

The whole town will be interested in whether Nathan knew Jack. That he never mentioned being in the same battle where Jack lost his life is bound to bring up a lot of feelings no matter the answer.

Here's an extended preview to get the juices flowing!

9/8c The Walking Dead (AMC)

At first glance, the latest episode of The Walking Dead will seem like a run-of-the-mill supply run, but it quickly becomes a psychological thriller.

If you haven't been a fan of the slower nature of recent episodes, then this episode cranks up the action considerably.

There's also some great development for both Aaron and Gabriel, and that's always welcome.

10/9c Good Girls (NBC)

Ruby and Stan get another visit from the deceptively nice mooching parents of the child whose heart Sara received, and Stan and Ruby's guilt reaches a breaking point.

Meanwhile, as the Feds are closing on things because of the discovery of a body, Beth wants to ensure that the hitman she hired to take out Rio is still up for the job. Unfortunately, he's also up for wooing her.

And Boland Bubbles is proving to be a difficult business to get off the ground.

Monday, March 15

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

Wilford's big move endangers everyone on both trains, and Layton isn't the only one faced with important choices.

Watch for a major loyalty shift and changing of the guard.

As we approach the point when Melanie sees the train rush past her, the holes in the story are being filled in... sort of the way one fills in a grave.

9/8c All Rise (CBS)

Person of Interest and The Gifted fans can rejoice because none other than Amy Acker is guest-starring on an all-new All Rise!

Mark and Emily face off against each other on a robbery case that will turn the eyewitness system on its head. Amy, who is still dealing with financial issues, potentially brings in a new client connected to Mark's father.

But in this sneak peek, Georgia Jennings (Acker), a human rights attorney and professor, makes her grand entrance, and there appear to be some sparks flying between her and Benner.

10/9c Debris (NBC)

On the latest episode of this new sci-fi drama, people who had gone missing long before the debris started falling become entangled with it.

Will debris mean salvation for missing people? This particular piece, it seems, will be just that.

And who doesn't love the line, "We tend to forget that there's still magic to discover in the world"?

Tuesday, March 16

8/7c The Flash (The CW)

Eva's reign continues as the truth about her identity causes her to spiral. She now has her sights on expanding the Mirrorverse into the real world by replacing everyone with a mirror version of themselves.

And thanks to the events of The Flash Season 7 Episode 2, Barry no longer has his speed. Will Team Flash be able to recover in time to stop her?

Thankfully, all hope might not be lost for them, though, as Sue Dearborn comes out of hiding to help.

9/8c Superman & Lois (The CW)

As Morgan Edge's grip on Smallville continues to intensify, Lois is forced to make a decision that could cause some more unrest among the town's people.

Meanwhile, Jonathan starts to question his place in the world after Jordan becomes well-known for football.

How did it all shake out for the residents of one of TV's most famous towns?

9/8c FBI (CBS)

Things have been heating up on FBI as they continue to deliver one of their strongest seasons yet.

A journalist is kidnapped after meeting with a mysterious political operative, which prompts the team to race against time to save her.

The promo is set to an eerie version of "America the Beautiful," and you already know it's going to be an action-packed hour!

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Is New Amsterdam a safe hospital? According to its fearless leader, it isn't.

Max is expected to speak highly of New Amsterdam even when he has concerns about some areas. Max is not good at lying and pulling the wool over people's eyes, especially when it comes to their healthcare, so will he be able to stretch the truth for the betterment of promoting the hospital?

Elsewhere, Iggy takes on the telemedicine system, and Helen discovers a shocking trend while treating one of her beloved patients.

Wednesday, March 17

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

The Byte Club girls work hard to get their startup off the ground and keep up their confidence and assert themselves in an industry that notoriously doesn't treat women well.

Meanwhile, Kathleen has picked up that Callie has doubts about her and calls her out on it while continuing to work cases together.

In the love department, a love triangle is brewing between Malika, Isaac, and Dyontae, as her friendship with the latter gets deeper and crosses some lines.

10/9c Resident Alien (Syfy)

Can three people falling in a crevasse on a glacier be funny? When it's Resident Alien, you betcha!

Stuck on a tiny ledge far below the surface of the glacier, it will be pretty difficult for Harry to hide his device from Asta and D'Arcy.

And if he wanted to get on their good side while they're in this predicament, he definitely doesn't pick the right way to go about it. Check it out.

Thursday, March 18

8/7c Walker (The CW)

After so many devastating reveals, how will everyone react?

The latest preview for Walker suggests it won't be too difficult, at first, anyway.

Micki's mom is a drunk driver? That seems unlikely. Micki won't let it go.

At least it seems like Trevor might struggle with the information he took to his tool of a father. That's something, I guess.

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

After a devastating loss, Maya is there for Carina as she mourns her baby brother Andrew/Andrea DeLuca.

Elsewhere, the squad responds to a call that puts them face to face with a cult leader who believes he can fly.

After Dean's traumatic experience, he makes a big move regarding his career. Travis gets a surprise visit from his father, with whom he's had some tension after discovering he's on gay apps looking for men to date outside of his marriage.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Grey Sloan Memorial mourns the loss of one of their own as everyone reels from DeLuca's shocking death. It has Owen and Teddy going over why if they did everything they could, it wasn't enough.

The promo is set to a version of Lean on Me, as the doctors each grieve in their own way.

Meanwhile, Mer is still fighting for her life as others urge her to come back to them, but she gets another visit from Derek on the beach.

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

With a severe lack of students, the Salvatore School is plunged into chaos, leading to a decision about whether it can continue.

Thankfully, a leprechaun is on hand, but is it a friend or a foe?

Meanwhile, Landon's battle to find a way home reaches a pivotal moment.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Maggie is pregnant, and now she has to tell Jamie the truth! We only catch a glimpse of his expression when she reveals the news, but this certainly complicates things now that they're stuck thousands of miles away from each other.

Meanwhile, Maggie's presence has already caused a strain in Darcy and Gary's relationship as he presumably keeps running to Maggie's aid. They're not the only couple with tension, as the stress of a shutdown restaurant during a pandemic has Gina and Rome bickering.

And Eddie hasn't kept his addiction secret for long. His mentee, Dakota, appears to have figured things out and prompts an explosive confrontation.

