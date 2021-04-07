A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 9 Review: The Lost Sheep

Oh, boy, there is a lot of drama and angst, and of course, that last scene was a jaw-dropper.

Eddie's road to recovery won't be an easy one, and based on the effects on his family during A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 9, the Savilles may never be the same after this.

But nothing prepared for the final moments of the hour, which may have implied something disturbing.

Overall, Gary's stint as the Dixon kids' caretaker in Delilah's absence went well. In hindsight, maybe it was going too well.

A single guy taking care of two teens is hard enough on a regular day, but he has the extra task of doing this amid a pandemic and Boston's lockdown.

Gary's neuroses about the pandemic and the subsequent rules he put into place are understandable, but it's hard to expect teens to change every aspect of their lives and stay cooped up indoors.

Gary's requests weren't unreasonable, and yet, the Dixons probably weren't thrilled that they shared their home with Gary's girlfriend and even Liam, but they haven't been able to interact with anyone else.

He suggested they have pods, and maybe if those included at least one of their buddies, he'd have an easier time wrangle them. Of course, none of that would matter if Sophie is seeing her music teacher.

Sophie was quick to call Gary a hypocrite, not considering the plethora of emergency reasons Gary may have had to exit the house, and it's not as if it's the first time he's left (although, maybe that's why Sophie thinks he's a hypocrite).

But the tale-tell sign that Sophie was plotting an escape somewhere outside of the predictable was her complaint about not getting to attend her music courses.

Doubtfully, she isn't the only one missing out on those, but it begs to question the true nature of her relationship with her new teacher.

After a relatively contrived trip to his apartment to retrieve the engagement ring and serve as Maggie's shoulder to lean on, and catching stray bullets from an irate Eddie, the last thing Gary needed was a missing teenager who may have an inappropriate relationship with her mentor.

What the hell is he going to do about this? Sophie went through the trouble of marking her music teacher's name as Jake, even though she apparently broke up with Jake weeks ago.

Danny: I can't believe this. They changed the timeslot of my favorite show. Again.

Sophie: So.

Danny: I can't believe this. They changed the timeslot of my favorite show. Again.

Sophie: So.

Danny: So? I got used to watching it on Thursdays. It started my weekend off right. That's it. Weekends start on Wednesdays now.

If it were a perfectly innocent exchange between a student and teacher, then she wouldn't have bothered doing that. All the little actions suggest that there is something more nefarious and concerning there.

Gary's body checking a wheelchair user like Eddie or yelling at a racist dick will have nothing on what he'd do if he gets his hands on Sophie's mentor.

Ironically, I don't know if Delilah would've been able to handle a situation like this any better, and the result of seeking help from the rest of the gang would've been inevitable.

If Sophie left her teacher's house, based on his response when he answered the phone, then it means she'll be returning home with the assumption that Gary is none the wiser. The fallout from this is about to be epic.

It's a chance that this doesn't look the way it seems, but even if this man knows that Gary has strict guidelines about Sophie leaving the house, and he encouraged her to do so anyway, he's in the wrong.

Gary has a lot on his plate, and no matter what angry Eddie says about him not being a new Jon for their unit, he has stepped up in that manner for everyone.

Gary's conversation with Katherine went the exact way it should, and Eddie didn't have any right getting pissed off about it.

Gary provided Katherine with the support that she deserved when the truth about Eddie's infidelity came out. Regardless of Eddie's indictment and Rome's criticism, Gary made the right call.

Katherine was on the outskirts of the group when the affair happened. Gary himself told Eddie that if things weren't working out with her, he needed to move on.

Katherine needed to know that if her and Eddie's relationship doesn't survive this, then they won't deem her a terrible person for bowing out.

Katherine has come a long way in the eyes of fandom and this group since A Million Little Things Season 1. She got to open about things from her perspective and how difficult it is for her.

It must be exhausting for her, always forgiving, picking up the pieces, and cleaning up messes. Eddie does something, and she's always the one who pays the price for it, and she's not lying about it.

It's been the whole nature of their relationship so far.

Gary and Katherine developed a kinship over time, and despite Eddie's complaints, he CAN be friends with Katherine, too. It's OK for her to have someone willing to advocate and consider her as well.

It's OK if Katherine can't come back from this one. The reality of what she's dealt with and what she faces hits hard during that conversation.

She's often on the receiving end of punishment for working too hard and being the family's breadwinner, but what choice does she have?

Right now, she can't even have time to process Eddie's betrayal. She has to pay their mortgage, and the bills, and groceries. She has to pay for Eddie's rehab, in addition to whatever medical expenses, and now, even though she composed herself when Theo faced racism, she has to pay to repair the neighbor's car when Eddie couldn't.

Katherine is exhausted; she barely had the chance to pull herself together with her "grand canyon" mental break.

And here she is again. Katherine didn't even have a moment to think about what it all meant without figuring out how to break the news to Theo.

It was another gut punch when she reminded Eddie that it was his idea to lie about her the grand canyon, not hers. And she wanted to be honest with their son about what was happening.

Eddie: We can tell Theo that I'm going to go visit my sister.

Katherine: We're not going to do that.

Eddie: No, it's OK. It'll be like when you said you were at the Grand Canyon.

Katherine: I didn't say that. You did.

Eddie: I can't tell Theo the truth, not now after what happened with the neighbor today, he'll never forgive me.

Katherine: I'm not going to lie to our son, Eddie. That is what you do.

Katherine: I'm not going to lie to our son, Eddie. That is what you do.

And she's right to do that. Secrecy makes everything worse, and Eddie faces the full consequences of his actions, including honesty with Theo.

If Theo is the person who keeps Eddie honest, then it's only fair that the boy knows when his father messed up. But Eddie is so caught up on image and how his son sees him rather than the reality.

It was such a blow when Theo accepted his father, embraced him warmly, but then lashed out at and blamed Katherine for working so much that she didn't take care of them.

It makes you wonder if this was some lingering sentiment he picked up on the last time the Savilles' marriage was on the rocks. It's not unlike what Eddie would say to the guys or Delilah. What if Theo overhead him one day?

It's utterly heartbreaking that Katherine is facing the brunt of Theo's blame and anger. Not even a conversation with her Umma could make her feel OK.

It hurt her. Everything did, and as expected, she confided in Alan.

Alan is such a great guy, so it's not a surprise that a drunken Katherine spilled her guts to him. She's tired of this expectation that she has to be the perfect lawyer, wife, mother, and person.

She doesn't feel like she gets to do anything for herself because it's always about someone else.

Gary: Where's Theo?

Katherine: oh, he's upstairs. Angry at me.

Gary: At you?

Katherine: Yeah, I don't want to talk about it.

Gary: OK. You want to talk about you?

Katherine: What's to talk about? Same old story. Eddie breaks his promise, and I'm paying the price again. Theo blames me for working too much. What choice do I have? Mom's coming over to help with his online school because someone needs to pay the mortgage. And my office. And the neighbor's car, and now his rehab. I, uh, I don't think I can do this anymore.

Gary: I get it. Only so much a person can take, right? Nobody's going to blame you if you've reached your limit, Katherine. Permalink: I get it. Only so much a person can take, right? Nobody's going to blame you if you've...

Caretaker fatigue is real, and Katherine has felt the weight of it well before Eddie's accident.

Alan offers someone who listens to her and can take care of her. Given their closeness, she crossed the line and kissed him, but she was embarrassed at her actions.

Alan reassured her that if she was single and sober, and the circumstances were different, he would've made a move first.

He did a great job of nipping it in the bud without embarrassing her. It's safe to say that romantic things between them may have ended there.

After Eddie screwed up so many times, you can understand how Katherine felt as if she wanted to be wild and reckless too.

She doesn't have it in her, but she also can't bring herself to talk to Eddie right now, and that's something he needs to accept.

Grace Park was incredible during this installment, and it's been such a strong season that has given her a lot of material.

Giuntoli killed it yet again too. He naturally captured the wild swing from desperation and anger.

Eddie told Katherine everything, and she was overwhelmed with how long he lied to her and the extent of it.

It was telling that he wanted to lie to Theo rather than be honest and look bad. And his anger at Gary for supporting Katherine showed that Eddie has some ways to go.

Jackie: So what you're saying is you took pills knowing what could happen. You lied to your family. Stole from your friends, broke your vows and the person you're most worried about in all of this is you?

Eddie: No, I, um, of course, I'm worried about them. Katherine and Theo and Charlie are everything to me.

Jackie: You could've fooled me. You never once stopped to mention what they're going through. Or what it's like for your wife to discover that you lied again. or for your son to be thrown into that kind of chaos.

Eddie: Hey, I didn't talk when you talked.

Therapist: Jackie!

Jackie: Sorry, but all I'm saying is above all else, your son needs to know he's safe. And from what you just said, it sounds like you're worried more about what he thinks about you. You can't have it both ways. Permalink: So what you're saying is you took pills knowing what could happen. You lied to your family. Stol

He sat in rehab and whined about how his friends are against him and that it's only a matter of time before Theo is too.

Thank goodness for Jackie. In five minutes, Jackie solidified her place as a queen and icon for calling Eddie out on his shit.

Eddie was still so self-absorbed and egotistical that he made everything about him despite the hurt and damage he caused to his loved ones.

Jackie was right. Theo's need for safety and security outweighed Eddie's fear that Theo would see him as human and imperfect.

All Eddie can do is get his addiction under wraps and make amends. He can't control how people choose to respond to his actions, and they don't owe him forgiveness or acceptance.

It's scary and risky, but it's the reality.

In hindsight, Jamie and Maggie's relationship ending was a reality too.

Maggie and Jamie had such a whirlwind love story. It brought true meaning to the saying that some people come into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime.

Jamie was such a support to Maggie. You could see the terror as they awaited news about her scans.

Her scans were clean, and he walked away with a date, but it was long overdue for Jamie and Maggie to discuss the nature of their relationship.

They're so good together -- adorable, too, but neither of them planned to fall in love or have a serious relationship.

Maggie's high-risk condition put the kibosh on her Oxford dreams, but it doesn't mean she can't continue finding herself. It's beautiful that Jamie cares enough about her to remove himself from the equation and let her flourish.

Jamie: I can't stay here.

Maggie: Why?

Jamie: Because the whole time I was with Nora, I just wanted to be with you, and then just now hearing that you were jealous, this isn't what we wanted. This isn't what we promised each other or ourselves. I was married to someone and that marriage kept me from being who I needed to be, I mean, the same thing happened with you and Gary you said it on the podcast. As much as he wanted you to be together you needed to figure out who you were, and you're figuring it out. I'm watching it happen. It's beautiful.

Maggie: Yeah, but you're helping it happen

Jamie: No, I'm not. It's all you. Listen I care about you, so much, so much so that I want you to see your dreams come true which is why I have to go. Permalink: No, I'm not. It's all you. Listen I care about you, so much, so much so that I want you to...

Maggie would get sidetracked and fall into domestic life and relationship with Jamie if they continued spending time together.

It's clear that they've fallen for each other, and Jamie didn't want Maggie to repeat what she did with Gary. They would get too comfortable.

If this is the last of Jamie, I hate to see him go, but he had a great arc. He left an undeniable imprint, and Geere was a hoot in the role.

Tyrell's situation hasn't gotten any less complicated, but the Howards are managing it well. He already feels as if he's part of their family. We saw that when Walter embraced him without question, too.

Rome was juggling his mother's birthday, Walter's grief, and Tyrell's issues with his mother.

He and Walter always clash about something, and it's realistic to depict them struggling even after Renee's death. The tensions between them won't ever go away. They'll butt heads or disagree with one another forever.

Walter was upset that the church was closed down, and he couldn't light a candle for Renee. And Rome was annoyed that his father believed coin appearances and songs were symbols of Renee reaching out to him.

Gary was right about letting Walter have his process. If he wants to believe Renee gives his signs, then whatever works for him. And if his faith is what keeps him going, then so be it.

Yeah, it's a pain when he tries to inflict the latter on Rome when he doesn't share it, but, for the most part, it's nothing they can't settle on living and let live.

It was nice that we got to check back in with Walter.

We also got some more background on Tyrell's situation. He was paranoid about his phone. Their plan was that if something happened to her, then she would reach out to him.

When Tyrell missed the call, it sucked. Did anyone else think something terrible would happen when Jake lingered at the bar and overheard their conversations?

Why do I have to be the good wife, mother, and daughter, when he gets to drink and lie? And, ugh, I'm just so sick of it. I don't want to be Katherine anymore. You know, for once, I just, I want to do something because I feel like doing it.

Katherine Permalink: Why do I have to be the good wife, mother, and daughter, when he gets to drink and lie? And,...

Alan doesn't mind helping out, but even though Tyrell's mother is a working woman, an essential worker, and pays taxes, she messed up using her dead boyfriend's SSN.

She falsified documents and committed fraud. It's a federal offense, and it makes her situation harder to rectify.

I don't think this is something they'll resolve anytime soon.

Tyrell will have to buckle in; he's probably going to be with the Howards for a while. Of course, that's assuming that CPS doesn't take him away from them.

Regina and Rome are so good with teenagers, but what I loved about this situation is that we're getting to see Gina's maternal instincts more.

Before, it was Rome who was more prominent with the parenting vibes.

People deal with loss in different ways, which apparently all involve throwing away money.

People deal with loss in different ways, which apparently all involve throwing away money.

Gary

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics. Do you think Katherine checked out of the marriage now? What do you make of Theo blaming her and Eddie's inability to take accountability for the harm he caused?

Do you think Sophie and her music teacher are having an affair? Will you miss Jamie? Hit the comments below.

