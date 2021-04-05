Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 4-05-21: Exciting News for Lumi Shippers!

Lumi shippers, this is your week!

Ever since Days of Our Lives broke up Lucas/Sami in favor of Sami and EJ, disappointed fans have hoped for a reversal.

EJ is returning soon, so Lumi may not be endgame, but they do kiss on Days of Our Lives during the week of 4-05-21.

According to a clip from the spoiler video. Sami confides in Lucas that her marriage to EJ is in trouble, while Lucas points out how much she has been doing for her comatose husband.

And then they kiss!

The only thing that would make this better is if Lumi really were endgame.

I'm sorry, but I never bought EJ and Sami's "true love."

Sami only chose EJ over Lucas because he threatened not to help save Lucas's life if she didn't. And even if you can forgive that (I can't!), they spent their whole relationship screaming at each other and trying to out-scheme each other.

What kind of relationship is that?

Sami and Lucas are the real deal.

Their personalities work well together. They know each other so well that they are the only ones who can get through when the other is about to engage in some self-destructive nonsense, and after all these years, they have a ton of chemistry.

Don't tease us, Days of Our Lives! Give us Lumi on a more permanent basis, even if Allison Sweeney cannot always be on canvas.

Not a Lumi fan? That's okay. There are also a ton more spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 4-05-21. Scroll down to check them out!

Ciara is unsettled by a moment of connection with Ben.

Ciara is going to have to come to terms with this one way or the other.

At this point, she knows that she had a life with Ben she can't remember, so it shouldn't be THAT shocking that she feels something besides hatred for him.

Besides, she keeps looking at their wedding photo, so sooner or later, she's going to have a memory flash. The question is what she will do once she realizes there's something to this.

Are Cin fans in for a total re-enactment of Ben and Ciara going from hate to love, or will she regain all her memories quickly?

Belle and Shawn reel over Jan's threat.

They really shouldn't.

Belle knew Jan wanted to press charges against John. That was the whole reason she was contacted when Jan appeared to be waking up.

So now, there's zero reasons to be shocked or dismayed that Jan is threatening to do so if Shawn arrests her.

They should ignore her threats, go ahead with the arrest, and then prepare the same defense that Belle has been preparing for John for months in case this happened.

Paulina pitches Abe her idea for the Horton Town Square.

If only she would stick to business!

According to a clip in the spoiler video, Paulina feels a need to flirt HEAVILY with Abe.

I like Abe. He's a nice guy. But I don't think he's THAT attractive that every woman who works with him has to do this.

Besides, I'd rather Paulina be a strong businesswoman whose determination to succeed has helped her overcome racism and other obstacles instead of reinforcing the stereotype that successful women sleep their way to the top.

Xander causes a scene at Julie's Place.

Like everyone else in Salem, Xander's solution to Sarah being gone will be to drown his sorrows in alcohol.

I get tired of the men on this show getting drunk and violent every time their hearts get broken (another stereotype I could do without!).

Plus, every time Jack intervenes in a situation like this with Xander, it makes me think of what we could have had with him and JJ if they hadn't written JJ out in such a ridiculous manner.

Jack urges Abigail to call a truce with Gwen.

We knew this already since he's told her so several times.

Abigail has become two-faced and will likely agree and then turn around and do something nasty to Gwen.

This is the least interesting current storyline! Let's hope it ends soon.

Xander gets to know Chanel.

Just what we need. Drunk Xander and con artist Chanel.

I wouldn't be surprised if this led to them sleeping together and then Chanel accusing Xander of rape.

Drunk people can't consent, but Days of Our Lives doesn't believe that. And I have no interest in a story about a false rape accusation after the poor way the series treats real sexual assault storylines.

Ciara rips into Claire.

I thought we did this already.

If Ciara's story is going to consist of repeated instances of her yelling at the people who love her because of her amnesia, then she'd better hurry up and get her memories back.

Viewers do NOT have amnesia and don't heed the same obnoxious scenes played over and over, thanks.

Ava makes an emotional confession.

Now what? She already told Nicole that she saw Charlie die and that his last words were asking her to say she loved him.

But she does suspect Tripp, so maybe it has to do with that.

Or maybe this isn't about the murder at all, and she wants to tell Nicole about her feelings for Rafe.

I hope Rafe and Nicole are endgame if so! I've shipped them forever, and I just don't see him and Ava working long-term.

Sami admits to Lucas her marriage is in trouble.

This is the most exciting spoiler of the week of 4-05-21!

Of course, this is a pattern with Sami. She always jumps into bed with an ex when she's in town. Last time it was Rafe, this time Lucas.

But that proves she's not as into EJ as she claims.

I just wish she and Lucas would realize this is true love and not assume it was a "mistake" or "meaningless sex."

Allie tries to protect Tripp.

Tripp went to Charlie's apartment the night Charlie died.

But did he do it, or does Allie just not want him to be suspected?

Or does Tripp have the wrong idea that Ava did it?

Allie could be trying to stop him from making a false confession did to save his mom, even though we JUST went through this with Sami.

As Rafe eliminates one murder suspect, a new one arises.

Considering the Tripp spoiler above, chances are that's Rafe's new suspect.

I don't think Tripp is guilty, though.

The writers promised a story that would go on for several months with lots of twists and turns, not that they hadn't written "unpredictable" mysteries before that everyone guessed ahead of time.

But still, it seems too obvious, and I doubt Tripp did anything more than bang on the door and then go away.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics!

Are you excited about the Lumi spoiler? Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button to sound off about that and all the other Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 4-05-21!

Days of Our Lives continues to air on NBC on weekday afternoons.

