Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 4-12-21: Kindling The Flames

Charlie might be dead, but love certainly isn't.

On Days of Our Lives during the week of 4-12-21, a ton of new romances--and a few old ones--are heating up!

Who do you ship? Read on to find out if your favorite couple is going to hook up!

The spoiler video suggests that characters are going to start over again with brand-new love stories, but that's not true for everyone.

Chloe FINALLY tells Brady how she feels about him, suggesting that they should give love another try.

With Kristen still on the loose, things are about to get interesting, to say the least.

But I'm glad it's out in the open so Brady can make a decision one way or the other!

Brady and Chloe aren't the only former couple considering reconciliation.

Theo appears to have reawakened feelings for Ciara, and Lucas and Sami have gone a lot further than kissing!

Sadly, Sami appears to have had second thoughts as she wakes up wondering what she and Lucas have done. (Slept with the person you're supposed to be with, that's what!)

I knew Lumi was probably not end game, but I wish Days of Our Lives would at least give us time to enjoy them before shoehorning Sami into any kind of EJ reunion story.

If these relationships aren't your cup of tea, don't worry! There's a lot more going on in Salem. Scroll down for spoiler photos!

Sami fears she made a huge mistake.

I can understand Sami feeling guilty even though I hate the idea of her with EJ.

After all, she's married to the guy, and he's recovering from a coma and is frail and in a lot of pain.

I'd prefer her mistake being that she didn't wait until she was free of EJ to get started with Lucas, but her anguish and difficulty deciding which man to be with should make for some strong drama.

Nicole plays cupid for Brady and Chloe.

Ugh. Why, Nicole?

This Chloe/Brady thing feels so forced.

Yes, they were an item once upon a time, but that was years ago.

And most, if not all, of Chloe's interest, seems to have come from Kristen putting ideas in her head just so that she can get her for it.

Paulina and Eli are stunned by Chanel's big news.

According to the spoiler video, Chanel is going to announce that she and Xander got married while he was drunk.

Jackee Harry and Lamon Archey (Paulina and Eli) are two of Days of Our Lives' strongest actors, and newcomer Precious Way (Chanel) is good too.

So why are they all being wasted in this silly story?

Chloe admits her feelings to Brady.

At least this isn't yet another spoiler about Chloe TRYING to admit her feelings.

I don't buy these two as a couple for one second, and this whole thing is just an excuse for Kristen to be over-the-top crazy.

But if we have to do this, at least we're getting on with it.

Theo admits to Chad he still has feelings for Ciara.

Chad is not exactly in a position to be giving love advice, considering that he was manipulated into betraying Abigail TWICE.

Still, though, any Chad/Theo time is a welcome addition to the week. It's nice that Theo is still close with his uncle.

Now can the writers please remember Theo is Autistic?

Philip asks Gabi out on a date.

We all knew this was coming.

I don't know about this matchup. Gabi is generally obnoxious, and Philip isn't much better lately.

But maybe they'll be tolerable together.

And at least it's a new pairing instead of recycling the same old couples that didn't work before.

Ben prepares to take drastic action to trigger Ciara's memory.

Ben is going to try to inject Ciara with the memory-restoring drug.

Not only is this a silly plot device, but it's wrong for anyone to be given drugs without their consent.

It wasn't cool when Gabi tried to do it to Jake (wasn't she arrested for it?) or when Abigail tried to inject a kidnapped Gwen with the world's strongest hallucinogen.

So what makes anyone think it's okay for Ben to do it to Ciara now? Stop with these forced injection storylines!

Sami warns Lucas they have a problem.

Kristen is going to blackmail Sami, so most likely, she'll threaten to tell EJ that Sami and Lucas slept together if Sami doesn't do her bidding.

Sami is supposed to be a strong, take-no-prisoners type of character. So it's ridiculous and out-of-character for her to give in to something like this.

Sami and Lucas teaming up to defeat Kristen might be fun, though...especially if it leads to a deeper connection than the one-night-stand they just had.

Rafe stumbles upon a new murder suspect.

This seems to be the case every week.

A new suspect is constantly built up to be "the one," and then it turns out they simply went to Charlie's apartment and left either before or after he was killed.

I don't know why Rafe hasn't considered obvious evidence like buttons found at the scene or what time Sami's flight got in before this point, but let's hope he has better luck with this case soon.

Tripp and Allie agree to start anew.

I knew it wouldn't be too long before Tripp and Allie crossed the line from friendship to something else.

Allie now knows that Tripp is neither a rapist nor a murderer, so hopefully, they can establish some sort of trust with each other now.

Sami was nice to Tripp when she last saw him, but will she be so accommodating when she finds out he and Allie are dating?

Claire gives Jan a piece of her mind.

Claire, just stay away from Jan!

Chewing her out will be super dramatic, but Claire is so naive and gullible. Jan should be able to manipulate her again easily.

The only questions here are what lies Jan will tell and what she'll try to get Claire to do for her this time.

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes.

