Dynasty Season 4 Trailer Finds the Carringtons Facing Financial Ruin, a Possible Murder, & More!

The champagne will still flow on Dynasty Season 4, but it looks like the Carringtons will need to bulk buy the cheaper stuff!

The CW has unveiled the first trailer for the new batch of episodes, and it looks like the family is facing their biggest hurdle to date:

Money worries.

On a show filled with so much wealth, it's hard to believe the family has hit such a big hurdle.

Then again, Blake is all about getting a cash injection and asks someone for a "couple extra billion."

Yep, that actually happens.

“The Carrington dynasty is imploding,” Fallon claims, and she's not wrong.

We also get our first glimpse of the wedding of the century, but we're not sure it's going to be an easy road to the altar for Fallon and Liam.

Nothing about their relationship has been easy so far, so it's hard to believe it will get any easier as they approach the altar.

Another pivotal moment in the trailer is Adam leaning over Kirby, who is either unconscious or dead.

If you watch Dynasty online, you know it's no stranger to some bonkers storylines, so it will be fun to pick up the pieces when the series returns.

The series wouldn't reveal the death of Kirby in a trailer. Then again, it could be the beginning of a big whodunnit arc that will probably culminate in an outlandish twist.

This show, you guys!

There's even a scene with Alexis going toe-to-toe with a drone.

But fans of the show will be happy to know that we're not getting another Cristal recast, so that's a major positive.

Also worth noting, Dynasty has already been renewed for Season 5, so we have a lot of Carrington family drama to unpack over the next two seasons.

The series returns Friday, May 7 at 9/8c, and you watch the trailer below.

Keep your enemies close and your family closer. #Dynasty returns Friday, May 7! Stream next day free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/HIil6zcQxw — Dynasty (@cw_dynasty) April 9, 2021

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.