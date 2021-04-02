Grey's Anatomy: Chyler Leigh's Return Was All Thanks to Green Screen!

Yep, Chyler Leigh returned to Grey's Anatomy on Thursday, but there was a nifty trick behind the big scenes.

The actress returned as Lexie Grey on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 10, but it wasn't feasible for the actress to fly to Malibu to shoot the scenes.

Leigh is a series regular on The CW's Supergirl, which films in Vancouver, meaning that Leigh would have had to quarantine if she left the country.

It would have made scheduling Supergirl scenes for the actress a nightmare, so fans got the character back thanks to the power of green screen.

“Chyler was in Vancouver. So we had to work some magic,” Eric Dane, who also returned as the late Mark Sloan in the same episode, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

“There was some green screen.”

Technology, huh?

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Mark and Lexie both died several years ago on the show.

Dane revealed to the outlet that it would have been better if he, Ellen Pompeo, and Leigh got to film together.

"I'm honestly bummed you even asked me that because I wanted to sell the myths of us actually being on screen together in person."

"But don't take it personally. It's OK, you're doing your job. But Ellen and I see each other every now and again, Justin [Chambers] and I see each other every now and again."

The episode really brought Mark and Lexie's arc full circle all these years later, and it's not often that happens in today's world.

Meredith's vitals were increasing, likely suggesting she's about to wake up from her COVID dream, but it's unclear whether this will truly signal the end of the beach.

Fans have long pondered whether this is the final season or if the show could pivot to a Meredith-less arc, and given all the surprising arrivals, it very well could be.

Ellen's contract is up this season, and there's no telling whether she will sign back up to remain with the series.

There's a lot of uncertainty right now, but at least things are looking up for Meredith.

We have another crossover on the way next week, and it looks like there will be a big shift away from the beach.

What are your thoughts, Grey's Anatomy fans?

Are you happy with the way the returns played out?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.