Grey's Anatomy Spoilers: What Brings April Kepner Back to Town?

It's almost time to welcome April Kepner back to Grey's Anatomy, you guys!

ABC on Tuesday dropped the first batch of photos for Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14, as well as some plot details.

The episode is called "Look Up Child" and is set to air Thursday, May 6 at 9/8c.

April Returns to Town!

The good news for longtime fans is that it will bring Sarah Drew's April back into the fold, and based on the photos, she'll be helping Jackson through a difficult time.

The synopsis from ABC doesn't give much away, aside from the following:

Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path.

Japril Reunion Season 17 Style - Grey's Anatomy

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know the series drove a wedge between Jackson and April, one that ultimately ended their relationship.

When Sarah Drew was let go from the series a few years back, fans questioned how April and Jackson would continue to interact.

Thankfully, April survived her final episode, and it looks like she will be back to help Jackson.

With April getting married in her final arc as a series regular, it will be fun to check back in with her.

April Smiles Upon Her Return - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

We're going to assume the relationship between her and her husband is going well, or Jackson would have probably mentioned it.

The photos also tease Richard and Catherine being involved, and given that the episode is a Jackson-centric hour, it makes sense.

If Jackson is truly on the lookout for answers, he probably turned to his mother first, before realizing the best way to go.

Catherine looks upset in one of the stills, and Richard will be there to comfort her.

Richard and Catherine Embrace - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

Yes, their relationship imploded, but somehow they've managed to right the wrongs of the past and are in a much better place.

What are your thoughts on the plot details and photos?

Are you ready for this big return?

Hit the comments.

