NCIS Renewed for Season 19: Will Mark Harmon Be Back?

The questions surrounding the future of NCIS are over.

The beloved CBS procedural has landed a renewal for Season 19, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, it has been revealed that Mark Harmon will be back, months after reports suggested the actor would be saying goodbye to the series he has called home for 18 seasons.

There were reports that CBS could end the series without Harmon, meaning that the series would have wrapped with its current 18th season.

There is still a question surrounding Harmon's involvement, however. Without revealing what his role will be, fans will be left to question it until the announcement is made.

It is possible that the actor could be part-time, or we could be looking at a reduced episode order. CBS still has a lot of renewal and cancellation decisions to make, however.

Another possibility is that we could be approaching the end of NCIS as we know it.

CBS has already announced NCIS: New Orleans would be wrapping after seven seasons, and the jury is still out on whether NCIS: Los Angeles will be coming back.

It was recently reported that NCIS: Hawaii is nearing a series order, with the new take on the franchise to feature a female lead.

But CBS is largely staying quiet about what will become of the original NCIS. All we can do is speculate until we get that announcement.

The positive is that NCIS remains a huge hit in the ratings, with the current season averaging 9.7 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in live plus same-day results.

It also commands huge increases post-airdate, meaning the show remains a solid option for the network.

NCIS joins The Equalizer, Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted as the renewed series.

Mom and McGyver have been canceled.

The future is in question for United States of Al, B Positive, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, SEAL Team, All Rise, Bull, The unicorn, SWAT, and Clarice.

