Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Was there a way to help May?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 10, Athena and Michael talked to May about her past suicide attempt with the aim of keeping her talking to them.

Meanwhile, Hen and Karen were emotionally shattered when their foster daughter was reunited with her birth mother.

Elsewhere, the 118 responded to a series of calls dealing with parents and their children.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.