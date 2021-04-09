Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 11

at .

Did the doctors manage to make the right call for the injured couple?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11, tensions flared up went the couple argued over their treatment plan.

Guiding Teddy - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Jackson's generosity with a COVID-positive patient went too far, leading to a big confrontation.

Elsewhere, Hayes worked to rebuild Maggie's confidence and convinced her to perform a risky heart surgery.

Meredith finally woke up, but she was not out of the woodms.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11 Quotes

A lot of people panic on their wedding day. I know I did. Dr. Hunt knows.

Bailey

Helm: This is great news!
Richard: Great news doesn't matter if she's too weak to stay awake.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11 Photos

Bonding with a Patents Dad - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11
Bickering Couple - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11
Giving Up Surgery - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11
Mer Improves - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11
Worried Dad - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11
Maggie Getting Her Groove Back - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Season 17
  3. Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11
  4. Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 11