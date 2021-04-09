Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 11

Did the doctors manage to make the right call for the injured couple?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11, tensions flared up went the couple argued over their treatment plan.

Meanwhile, Jackson's generosity with a COVID-positive patient went too far, leading to a big confrontation.

Elsewhere, Hayes worked to rebuild Maggie's confidence and convinced her to perform a risky heart surgery.

Meredith finally woke up, but she was not out of the woodms.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.