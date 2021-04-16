Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 12

Did Maggie make a mistake?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 12, she was preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests.

Meanwhile, Levi was tested by an emergency that pushed him to his limit.

Elsewhere, the doctors struggled to help a patient who revealed he did not believe in COVID-19.

