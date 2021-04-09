Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 10

Did the SVU manage to get to the root cause of the issues with a neighborhood watch group?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 10, the team was shocked to learn that a girl went missing near a building housing several sex offenders.

Meanwhile, Olivia continued to work with Stabler to find the people responsible for killing Kathy.

What did they learn about the group of criminals?

Fin: That buliding on the corner. Pedo Motel.
Benson: Pedo Motel?
Fin: That's what the neighborhood watch calls it. A bunch of SOs live there. Maybe one of those creeps followed her.
Benson: Okay. Let's dial it back a little. I know you don't believe it, but registered SOs have the lowest recidivism rates.

Boy: Let me walk you to your bus. There's a lot of bad dudes around here.
Girl: I'm fine.
Boy: I'm not like that.

