Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 9

Did Hope and Lizzie's friendship come to an end?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 9, the drama continued to mount when the latest monster arrived.

Meanwhile, Alaric came up with an excuse to keep tabs on Josie at Mystic Falls High.

Did Dorian help him?

Elsewhere, Cleo helped Kaleb cope with a recent fallout with MG.

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.