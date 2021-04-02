Watch Manifest Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did Ben get all the answers he needed?

On Manifest Season 3 Episode 1, Ben made his way to an international location with Vance to make sense of the flight.

Meanwhile, an intense calling found newlyweds Michaela and Zeke on a wild adventure that changed everything they thought they knew.

Elsewhere, Jared's interest was piqued by an intriguing stranger with a connection to Flight 828.

