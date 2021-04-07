Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 3 Episode 5

Did EZ's wild plan work?

The Mayans were ready for a big change on Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 5 as the drugs were still not over the border.

With the police closing in, EZ made a decision that could help or hinder the operation.

Meanwhile, Coco's descent into drugs continued, but did he allow himself to ruin his relationship with the Mayans?

Elsewhere, a blast from the past sent Laura in a surprising new direction.

Felipe bonded with Miguel in a way he didn't think possible. Yes, really.

Use the video above to watch Mayans M.C. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.