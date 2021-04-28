Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 3 Episode 8

What did Miguel learn?

On Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 8, Miguel went on a fact-finding mission to learn more about his mother's death.

Meanwhile, a surprising turn of events left Gaby and EZ pondering their relationship.

Elsewhere, Leticia set out to save Coco, but realized that it might be too late to save him.

What did she resort to?

Use the video above to watch Mayans M.C. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.