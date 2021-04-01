Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Nancy's new job put her in the crosshairs of a killer?

On Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 10, the sleuth set out to find the truth about the local florist.

Ned - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 10

But Nancy was stunned when Gill Bobbsey offered to help out on the case.

Was the detective as bad as the Drew Crew first thought?

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Bess: You couldn't do this in your day, right?
Odette: They would have killed me just for holding your hands. They did kill me.

Nancy: Thanks for having coffee with me, Ms. Samuels.
Bess: So, do you have the headline for the society profile, yet? I was thinking, "Ryan It on for Size."
Ace: "The Prodigal Hudson Returns."
Bess: Or, "The Hudson Also Rises."
Nancy: I think that Ms. Samuels has got it covered.
Ace: Just..Ryan to help.

