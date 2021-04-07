Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 11

Did McGee, Torres, and Bishop manage to stop a crime?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 11, Vance assigned the trio to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit.

Naturally, they were unimpressed with the move, but they started to realize there was a bigger case behind their new post.

Meanwhile, Gibbs continued to try to get to the root of the issues plaguing the team.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.