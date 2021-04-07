Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 11

at .

Did McGee, Torres, and Bishop manage to stop a crime?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 11, Vance assigned the trio to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit. 

Happy to Help Dogs - NCIS Season 18 Episode 10

Naturally, they were unimpressed with the move, but they started to realize there was a bigger case behind their new post. 

Meanwhile, Gibbs continued to try to get to the root of the issues plaguing the team. 

Watch NCIS Season 18 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS Season 18 Episode 11 Quotes

Sawyer, don't be a dick.

Tyler [to Sawyer]

You know we're being punished.

McGee [to Torres and Bishop]

NCIS Season 18 Episode 11

NCIS Season 18 Episode 11 Photos

Home Projects - NCIS Season 18 Episode 11
Diner Meeting - NCIS Season 18 Episode 11
Special Dignitary - NCIS Season 18 Episode 11
Veteran Reporter - NCIS Season 18 Episode 11
Medical Duty - NCIS Season 18 Episode 11
Call to Action - NCIS Season 18 Episode 11
  1. NCIS
  2. NCIS Season 18
  3. NCIS Season 18 Episode 11
  4. Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 11