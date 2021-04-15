Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Pineapple Puss

What happened to Dolores?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 9, a psychic revealed that there was a health crisis on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Melissa and Joe's marriage woes continued, leading to a heart-shattering bust-up that changed things for them.

Elsewhere, Teresa's dating life continued to unravel as she geared up to leave the place she called home for years.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.