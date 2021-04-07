Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 12

Was there a clear way forward for Jack and Miguel?

We picked up in a previous timeline on This Is Us Season 5 Episode 12, and it showed the once-close friends attempting to bury the hatchet. 

Thinking Things Over - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Kevin and Madison navigated new challenges as they became parents, but what held them together?

Elsewhere, Randall realized he needed support and set out to find a new person to listen to him. 

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 12 Quotes

I was never invited to a wedding. Crashed one once though.

Nicky

Jack: I need this to be perfect.
Miguel: Jack. You're recreating every moment of your first date with Rebecca. It's the kind of grand romantic gesture that makes other guys hate you.

