Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did Kevin and Randall repair their fraught relationship?

On This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13, Kevin visited his brother in Philadelphia and the pair attempted to hash out their differences.

Thinking Things Over - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 12

With everything that happened put in the past, it seemed like there could be a clear path forward.

But a surprising development threatened to derail all of the good.

Paul Dailly

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13 Quotes

Kevin: Listen I don't want to beat around the bush.
Randall: Water?
Kevin: I'm fine. Look, I feel like it would be easy for us to fall into catching up and get back into our rhythm without really talking. And I can't let that happen. Randall, there are some things I have to say to you.
Randall: Right. So here we go.

Beth: I wasn't finished.
Randall: What?
Beth: You know I like to drink the milk out of the cereal.
Randall: Sorry.
Beth: Randall, I know that Kevin's visit has you on edge, but let's not let the sweet, sweet milk suffer for it.

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 13

