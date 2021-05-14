ABC Renews The Rookie, A Million Little Things, The Conners & Two More!

at .

ABC is doling out all kinds of TV news today, as other networks follow suit.

This is the kind of day TV Fanatic dream about!

And, this time around, there is very good news.

Stopping a War - The Rookie

ABC is finalizing its 2021-22 broadcast plans, and new president Craig Erwich, handed out a handful of renewals.

Although Kyra Sedgwick's Call Your Mother has been canceled, three more comedies have a much brighter future.

Becky Is Home - The Conners Season 3 Episode 19

The Goldbergs will return for Season 9, The Conners will return for Season 4, and Home Economics gets a sophomore season.

Black-ish was also renewed with a final season announcement.

And TV Fanatics, here comes the best news.

A Million Little Things and The Rookie are back for more!

Happy with Darcy - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 12

A Million Little Things is really getting a lot of time to count every single one of them after a fourth season renewal.

And the Nathan Fillion police drama scores a third season, and the concept doesn't even have to change.

With the focal point on training officers and rookies across the board, it makes sense that Fillion's John Nolan is considering a move in that direction.

Bubble shows still remaining are American Housewife, Mixed-ish, Rebel, and For Life.

Sgt. Grey Has Advice - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 12

And if you're a fan of any of those shows, grab your Kleenex box because the chances of their return are minimal, at best.

Other dramas that have already been renewed include Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor, and Big Sky.

None of the pickups are a surprise.

The Rookie is the most-watched ABC drama, while A Million Little Things posts one of the biggest DVR gains on TV.

Katherine Protests for Black Lives - tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 13

The Conners cast already scored new deals to return.

The Goldbergs has consistently been one of ABC's top-rated comedies.

And Home Economics was an instant hit and has fans at the network.

ABC will be unveiling its full fall schedule at Disney's upfront pitch on Tuesday.

Dan Makes Dinner - The Conners Season 3 Episode 18

After a strange 2020, when it comes to upfronts, things are returning to normal.

We don't know if the shorter seasons have benefited ABC or any other network, and we're eager to see what kind of episode orders new and returning shows will get for the 2020-21 season.

Jump down into the comments to share your excitment over the latest round of ABC renewals, and remember that you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic, no matter what shows are closest to your heart. ABC will be

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

ABC Quotes

Aren’t we judged by how we treat people? I don’t mean as doctors. I mean as people. Especially those who don’t have the same advantages that we have. We hire Shaun and we give hope to those people with limitations that those limitations are not what they think they are. That they do have a shot! We hire Shaun and we make this hospital better for it. We hire Shaun and we are better people for it.

Dr. Aaron Glassman

Why were you rude to me when we first met then nicer to me the second time we met and now you want to be my friend? Which time was it that you were pretending?

Dr. Shaun Murphy

ABC

ABC Photos

Fillmore
Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris Finger Tutting
Mama Does Her Best Finger Tutting
The Conners 3x08 episode photo 10
Joel McHale Hosting the Card Sharks Season Premiere
Contestant Rhea Watson on Card Sharks

ABC Videos

The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Emergence: ABC Shares First Nine Minutes of Allison Tolman Drama
Emergence: ABC Shares First Nine Minutes of Allison Tolman Drama
  1. Networks
  2. ABC
  3. ABC Renews The Rookie, A Million Little Things, The Conners & Two More!