ABC Renews The Rookie, A Million Little Things, The Conners & Two More!

ABC is finalizing its 2021-22 broadcast plans, and new president Craig Erwich, handed out a handful of renewals.

Although Kyra Sedgwick's Call Your Mother has been canceled, three more comedies have a much brighter future.

The Goldbergs will return for Season 9, The Conners will return for Season 4, and Home Economics gets a sophomore season.

Black-ish was also renewed with a final season announcement.

And TV Fanatics, here comes the best news.

A Million Little Things and The Rookie are back for more!

A Million Little Things is really getting a lot of time to count every single one of them after a fourth season renewal.

And the Nathan Fillion police drama scores a third season, and the concept doesn't even have to change.

With the focal point on training officers and rookies across the board, it makes sense that Fillion's John Nolan is considering a move in that direction.

Bubble shows still remaining are American Housewife, Mixed-ish, Rebel, and For Life.

And if you're a fan of any of those shows, grab your Kleenex box because the chances of their return are minimal, at best.

Other dramas that have already been renewed include Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor, and Big Sky.

None of the pickups are a surprise.

The Rookie is the most-watched ABC drama, while A Million Little Things posts one of the biggest DVR gains on TV.

The Conners cast already scored new deals to return.

The Goldbergs has consistently been one of ABC's top-rated comedies.

And Home Economics was an instant hit and has fans at the network.

ABC will be unveiling its full fall schedule at Disney's upfront pitch on Tuesday.

After a strange 2020, when it comes to upfronts, things are returning to normal.

We don't know if the shorter seasons have benefited ABC or any other network, and we're eager to see what kind of episode orders new and returning shows will get for the 2020-21 season.

Jump down into the comments to share your excitment over the latest round of ABC renewals

