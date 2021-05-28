Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3 Exclusive: The Middleton Ladies Pamper Claire!

We've got another exclusive look at Good Witch for you!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3 will dive into Cassie's history to a time we've never seen.

Those of us who have been watching since the beginning of the film franchise have been there for some of the most seminal moments in Cassie's life from the time she arrived in Middleton.

Still, even with a full history, there are things we didn't get to see or that we'd like to revisit under a new lens (we're not even averse to a little reconning!).

That sentiment proliferates "The Delivery" because, as Claire's due date grows closer, memories flood Cassie about her pregnancy with Grace.

When Cassie, Stephanie, and Abigail help Martha plan the perfect shower for her pregnant daughter-in-law, the floodgates to cherished memories open wide.

In our exclusive clip, Claire, who was once anything but comfortable in Middleton and especially with her mother-in-law, is basking in the attention she's receiving from Martha and her dearest friends.

And when Abigail makes an off-the-cuff suggestion, Claire realizes that another change could be coming to her life.

Also in the clip, we see Abigail respond negatively to something posted on social media.

Donovan’s brother, Daniel, stirs things up when he decides to stay in Middleton with the intention to be Donovan’s campaign manager in his run for governor.

Daniel doesn't care that Donovan hasn't even declared his intent to run. He's a campaign manager without a campaign, and reconnecting with his brother offers him the chance to do what he does best for someone he loves.

Unfortunately, working with someone you love can also be an incredible stressor, so expect to see some additional friction in the Davenport family!

And while Abigail is in that story, she's also got one all her own.

Abigail gets a surprise offer from a chain to purchase her flower shop, leaving her with a big decision to make.

If you watch Good Witch online, you know that Abigail was once a big city gal, and the floral business is a Middleton thing.

Will she take the offer and return to her old love?

And with missions in his rearview mirror and no girlfriend in sight, Adam connects with someone else in Middleton to pass the time.

Adam and George spearhead an effort to save a historic church from demolition.

Maybe the pulpit is in his future!

And after deciding that she needs something more inspirational in her life, Stephanie is excited to start French lessons.

But her first class isn’t exactly magnifique when she and her charming, younger instructor don’t see eye-to-eye.

Ooh, la la!!

Be sure to return to TV Fanatic on Sunday after Good Witch airs on Hallmark at 9/8c for a full review of the episode!

