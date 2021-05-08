Good Witch Season 7 Promises to Start with a Bang! Spoilers Ahead!

With the When Calls the Heart Season 8 finale only a day away, that means we have just over a week before Good Witch Season 7 takes flight!

Synopses for the first two episodes have already dropped, and they paint an exciting picture of what's ahead for our favorite Middleton residents.

And even better, we don't have to worry about anyone disappearing from town for an extended period of time.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 1 is titled "The Party," and it promises to have everyone we know and love front and center to celebrate Abigail and Donovan's engagement.

While Good Witch Season 6 found the couple struggling with the Merriwick-Davenport curse, they found their way to each other nonetheless.

On the premiere, plans for their engagement party are in high gear thanks to Donovan's overly eager mom, Dotty, who is anxious for the couple to set a wedding date.

Given the frosty relationship Dotty had with Abigail when she first started dating Donovan, that sounds like heaven!

But if Abigail and Donovan are full speed ahead, then Cassie and Sam seem to be two ships passing in the night.

What better way to combat that dreary predicament than to set out on a boating date?

Even that doesn't go according to plan, as they have engine trouble and end up stranded on an island where Cassie makes a surprising discovery.

Could that discovery have anything to do with the significance of the purple pouches of soil that were left to Cassie, Abigail, and Joy?

We wouldn't be surprised, and it seems we will not be waiting long for answers about those pouches, either.

Never to be forgotten, Martha's got a conundrum of her own.

Her very pregnant daughter-in-law Claire is visiting for an extended stay. Will their relationship be warm and welcoming while they wait to greet the new member of their family?

Claire was so much like Martha when we met her last season that we're excited to see how her extended stay plays out.

And talk about great news. Adam has already returned from his mission!

That kind of hurts!

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 2 is titled "The Shell." Could that be a connection to Cassie's island discovery on the premiere?

Who knows? What we do know is that Cassie, Abigail, and Joy learn the origins of the enigmatic purple pouches.

But the revelation will bring more questions than answers.

As we expect this to be a season-long arc, we'll enjoy the mystery as it unfolds.

If you wished that Cassie's foster brother, Vincent, had stuck around a while longer, then you'll be pleased to hear that he's going in search of his birth mother -- but he makes another connection instead.

And talk about fun. Grease is the word as Middleton flashes back to the fabulous ’50s for a Grease-themed movie night in the park.

Everyone will get decked out in poodle skirts, leather jackets, and saddle shoes as they gather for a fun night under the stars.

It looks like the egg and spoon game will be a fun part of the festivities as everyone gets in on that action.

All of that merriment will end with an unexpected romantic gesture.

This episode looks like it was such a good time to make, and since it was outdoors, despite the COVID restrictions, Middletown looks like it's thriving.

