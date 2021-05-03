Mayans M.C. Renewed at FX for Season 4!

Get your motors runnin'!

FX dropped some great news into our laps today.

Mayans M.C. rides on for another season!

The biker drama set on the Cali/Mexi border has been renewed for a fourth season on FX, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment.

The series, led by Elgin James, co-creator and executive producer, will return in 2022.

“Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans M.C.,” said Grad.

“Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table.”

“I am deeply indebted to everyone at FX and 20th for allowing us to continue to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in season 3,” said James.

“In season 4 we look forward to diving deeper into each character’s truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border.

Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder.

Meanwhile, their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

After U.S. Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) threatens to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to leverage incriminating information to protect him rather than to free rebel leader Adelita (Carla Baratta) from federal custody.

That left her to give birth to Angel’s son while in handcuffs.

Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) was left reeling over the loss of his mother to apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play.

Additionally, the Mayans sought vengeance on their rivals, the Tijuana M.C. Vatos Malditos, after a surprise attack on their club. When the smoke clears, they discovered the body of a Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original, and there is hell to pay.

Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, and Sulem Calderon also star in the gritty motorcycle drama.

Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The series is executive produced by James, Michael Dinner and Sutter.

The 10-episode third season is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 9 airs on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on FX on Hulu.

“The House of Death Floats By” is the penultimate episode of Mayans M.C. Season 3, and it promises to be a doozy.

On the next-to-the-last episode of the season, the club welcomes a new member, and Miguel seeks retribution on his mother’s behalf.

The episode is written by Sean Tretta and directed by Elgin James, and we'll have a full review for you right after it airs.

Now that there is another season ahead, make sure you watch Mayans M.C. online to get all caught up before the action begins again.

