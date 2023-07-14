Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers: Who Won't Survive the Series Finale?

How do you wrap up a series like Mayans M.C.?

We'll find out soon because Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 10 marks the end of the series.

Based on the official promo released by FX, it will be a devastating fight to the finish line for everyone involved.

E.Z. and Angel's bond will be tested like never before in the aftermath of their father's death.

Yes, it seems the tease at the end of Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 9 wasn't a fluke:

Felipe Reyes is dead.

The development undoubtedly serves as a sobering moment for the Reyes brothers, who have been so devoted to the fight to stay alive.

E.Z.'s relationship with his father was in an irreparable state for a long time, primarily buoyed by E.Z.'s inability to separate his allegiance to the Mayans.

Angel has managed to be there for his dad in his darkest moments, but E.Z. has always been doing other things.

E.Z. will feel bad about not being there, and it will probably be the topic of many conversations for the Reyes brothers as they navigate what comes next.

Angel doesn't know Luisa is dead, but he has to think about being the best he can be for Maverick.

Everyone on this show has endured loss, and Angel won't want his son to grow up feeling the same.

My best guess is that Angel will find a way to skip town and put down roots elsewhere to give his son the best possible start in life.

E.Z. seems poised to channel his grief or guilt into the war with the Sons of Anarchy that's been teased for so long.

We thought we were getting the war on Mayans M.C. Season 4, but it seems Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 10 will bring this war to a close.

The big question: Will E.Z. survive?

E.Z. was fresh out of prison on Mayans M.C. Season 1 Episode 1, and there's a good chance he'll be back there by the time the series concludes.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know E.Z. has been revealed as a rat and has stabbed many people in the back.

As a result, it's hard to imagine him being a free man in the end. Katie joined forces with Lincoln on Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 9 and said she wouldn't settle until E.Z. is killed.

It makes sense: Creeper died at the request of the man he looked up to.

Lincoln's back is also against the wall, so he needs someone to take the fall for some of his many crimes.

"The end comes for all of us, Ezekiel," Lincoln says in what's sure to be a shocking scene from the finale in the official promo.

It's unclear how Lincoln managed to worm his way into wherever E.Z. is, but there's a high chance he won't be making it out alive, especially if Angel gets wind of the meeting.

Lincoln was the driving force behind Angel losing out on time with his son.

Lincoln will also be dead-set on taking down Miguel because the latter is speaking to the feds to bury him.

Miguel secured an offer of immunity on Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 9, but it's hard to believe Patricia holding up her end of the deal.

Even if she does, Emily will probably find a way to ruin Miguel's happiness.

Yes, Emily killing at the end of Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 8 changed her view on things, but she won't get over the fact that Miguel murdered her sister and tried to murder her.

Even if there's a reality in which they can co-exist and be a couple, the paranoia of whether one will kill the other will set in eventually.

Emily also knows that Miguel will never let her escape with her son, so she has to strike when he least expects it.

The biggest parts of the series finale trailer involve E.Z. and the Mayans preparing for one last battle.

E.Z. vows that it's the end of an era for the Sons of Anarchy and a new one for the Mayans.

Alvarez was slowly putting the puzzle pieces together on Mayans M.C. Season 5 Episode 7, so I'm guessing that "new era" won't involve E.Z.

E.Z. has done so much bad, but he's also done good.

He's been straddling the fine line between good and evil; truthfully, it's hard to tell how his journey will end.

Watch the trailer below for more clues.

What are your thoughts on the spoilers from the promo?

Are you ready to say goodbye to Mayans M.C.?

Hit the comments with your thoughts!

Catch the series finale of Mayans M.C. on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 p.m. on FX.

