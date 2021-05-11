Prodigal Son Cast Responds to Cancellation: “We Did It in Style”

The cast of Prodigal Son may not be ready to say goodbye to the beloved series, but they celebrated an impressive two-season run after FOX canceled it.

“What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around," Tom Payne wrote on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

He added, "We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING."

Bellamy Young shared her own thoughts on the cancellation.

“Just wanted to pop on & say THANK YOU, wonderful #Prodigies, for sharing this adventure with us," the former Scandal star wrote.

"I am, as you can imagine, heartbroken that we can’t keep telling this story. We’re gonna go out in STYLE tho- these last 2 eps are Fire. Love each of you. So much.”

"Wow. Gutted. Didn’t see that one coming," said Lou Diamond Phillips.

"Might be taking a few days away from the platform #Prodigies. Just know that you have been the most wonderful, entertaining, brilliant fan base I have ever encountered. Much Love."

"Love you Dani," said Aurora Perrineau.

"Thanks for the ride! Thanks to the crew, the cast, the fans, @FOXTV and @warnerbrostv for everything. Forever grateful for this experience."

"As I loved making Prodigal Son. I think the best cast on network television. An incredible NYC crew," said EP Sarah Schechter.

"A staff of brilliant writers led by the Creators/Showrunners Chris Fedak & Sam Sklaver who poured their hearts (and twisted minds) into making this delightfully disturbing show."

FOX made the stunning decision to cancel the drama that also starred Michael Sheen on Monday.

Prodigal Son Season 2 is currently averaging 2.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 -- down 45% in the demo year-to-year.

The series has always been a strong digital performer for FOX, but the on-air numbers were supposedly not enough to give it a third-season renewal.

Typically when a show is canceled, there is word that the studio will shop it to other outlets, but that talk has been ominously silent thus far.

If it is being shopped, a possible home would be HBO Max, where the first season is currently streaming.

As things stand now, the Prodigal Son series finale is set to air Tuesday, May 18.

FOX has renewed The Simpsons, Call Me Kat, Family Guy, The Great North, and Bob's Burgers.

The network has canceled Bless the Harts, Filthy Rich, and Next.

9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and The Resident are expected to snag renewals, but The Moodys is thought to be a long shot.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.