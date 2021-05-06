The Bold Type Final Season Trailer Teases Surprise Returns, Complicated Relationships, & More

The bold babes still have a lot to work through before the addictive Freeform drama concludes.

The network has dropped the full-length trailer for the final season of The Bold Type, which begins Wednesday, May 26, at 10/9c.

Six episodes remain, and it looks like there's a wealth of relationship drama on tap.

The trailer confirms Sam Page's return, and that can only mean one thing:

Richard and Sutton are definitely not over.

As much as the series has attempted to prove to audiences that one of the most popular couples is over, the trailer leaves some hints that there's uncharted territory for them yet.

Their disagreement about kids paved the way for their breakup, but could things have changed by the time The Bold Type Season 5 debuts?

Sutton admits to her friends in the trailer that getting over Richard "is going to be a process," but we also get to see the couple getting up close and personal.

Understandably, they both seem open to having sex, but as far as their relationship goes, we don't get much intel in the clip.

The girls are finally roomies, so it will be fun to see how that dynamic works out for them.

According to Freeform, the final episodes find Jane, Kat, and Sutton “on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world."

“Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change.”

Freeform confirmed the series would wrap for good earlier this year.

“The Bold Type is a brand-defining show for Freeform. It’s been refreshing, relatable and fun to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton lean on their friendship to navigate the complexities of modern life,” Freeform President Tara Duncan said in a statement.

“It’s one of my favorite shows, and I am proud that we are giving the series the sendoff Wendy, the incredible cast and crew, and the beloved fans all deserve.”

“It has been a joy to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton live out their lives on screen over the last four seasons and become an inspiration for so many young women along the way,” said Universal Television president Erin Underhill.

“This show will always hold a special place in my heart for its authenticity and ability to provoke meaningful conversations with each episode. I want to thank Wendy Straker Hauser and all the writers for telling these amazing stories that will undoubtedly live beyond the pages of Scarlet Magazine.”

“‘The Bold Type’ has been a gift that has truly changed my life. I spent my twenties in New York City working in magazines, so in many ways the show feels very personal to my experiences,” added showrunner and executive producer Wendy Straker Hauser.

“I have truly loved writing this show and living in this world. I will miss it terribly, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and glad to know it’s been a comfort to so many people out there.”

The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin.

Have a look at the trailer below.

Remember you can watch The Bold Type online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.