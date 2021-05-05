TV Ratings: NCIS Recovers, Big Sky Remains Low

It was a mixed night for the broadcast networks.

The latest episode of NCIS managed 9.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating -- bouncing back from last week's series lows.

The hit drama has already been renewed for next season, but Mark Harmon's status on the show remains in question.

FBI was also up, drawing 7.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Spinoff, FBI: Most Wanted was down, however, with 5.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

ABC's Pooch Perfect was steady as a rock with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Big Sky (2.5 million/0.3 rating) hit a new low in total viewers but was steady with last week's demo tally.

The series placed last in the 10 p.m. slot on the broadcast networks, but ABC renewed it earlier this week.

The Resident continued on a steady note with 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Prodigal Son, which is heavily on the bubble, was up to 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The Resident currently has the edge for renewal, but we should have more indication in the next few weeks on which of the shows will be back.

Both Young Rock (2.4 million/0.5 rating) and New Amsterdam (2.9 million/0.4 rating) inched up for NBC, and both shows are already renewed.

Over on The CW, The Flash (0.8 million/0.2 rating) matched series lows, while Supergirl (0.6 million/0.1 rating) was steady.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.