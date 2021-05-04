Big Sky Snags Season 2 Renewal as Series Names New Showrunner

Big Sky has had a meandering freshman season on ABC.

After a killer mystery at the beginning of Big Sky Season 1, the series has pivoted to something that feels completely different.

Naturally, questions have arisen about its future, but the network confirmed whether it would be renewing the Kylie Bunbury-Katheryn Winnick-led drama.

So, what's the news?

It's coming back.

That's right. Big Sky Season 2 is a go.

The series follows two private investigators as they try to bring the bad guys to justice, even if the rest of the law lets them skate by.

Big Sky Season 1 has had some killer twists, including the deaths of Ryan Phillippe's Cody, Victoria Mahaffey's Helen, and John Carrol Lynch's Legarski.

The body count has continued to pile up as the season progressed, but Ronald has remained on the loose, and the new wicked family at the wheel of the series has been a bit too Yellowstone to care about.

Still, the series is delivering in the ratings for ABC, with it currently averaging 3.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo -- decent for a 10 p.m. drama.

There will also be a change in leadership for Big Sky Season 2 as Elwood Reid has been named as the new showrunner.

Disney has also used Big Sky to help launch its international streaming offering, Star.

Big Sky marks the second scripted renewal for ABC as we head into the typical renewal and cancellation and window.

The network has already renewed The Good Doctor, Dancing With the Stars, and The Bachelor franchise for another season.

The jury is still out on Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Goldbergs, The Conners, American Housewife, Black-ish, The Rookie, A Million Little Things, Home Economics, Rebel, Mixed-ish, Call Your Mother, and For Life.

Big Sky continues tonight on ABC with Big Sky Season 1 Episode 14.

"Cassie, Jenny, Jerrie and Lindor work to get things back on track when the motel is reduced to rubble and both the Kleinsasser and Ronald cases not doing much better," reads the logline.

"At the ranch, Cheyenne seizes an opportunity to shift the family power dynamic in her favor and all it will take is the truth."

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.