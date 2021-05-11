Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Did Khalil truly want to help?

Jefferson turned to his former ally for assistance on Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 11, and there was a lot of drama as a result.

Meanwhile, Lynn wrestled with what could be the biggest decision of her life.

Elsewhere, Tobias followed through on a hunch that could change the future of Freeland.

Use the video above to watch Black Lightning online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.