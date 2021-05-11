Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 11

Did Bryan manage to confront his trauma?

On Debris Season 1 Episode 11, a young woman affected by the Debris had knowledge of Bryan's past, even though they had never met.

With details spilling out, Bryan had to make a call.

Meanwhile, Finola continued to try to keep the investigation above water.

Who tried to cause more problems for the team?

Use the video above to watch Debris online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.