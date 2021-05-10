Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 12

Did Grace survive?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12, we took a trip the future -- 16 years later.

Teddy's Back - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11

With the world in a different place, Grace had to find her place, and she came in contact with her daughter.

Meanwhile, Teddy sent Riley in hot pursuit of the other key from Morgan, leading to a deadly mission.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12 Quotes

Athena: What's wrong with you lady? You trying to get yourself killed? Oh, God.
Grace: Thank you.
Athena: You okay?

Athena: You really sleeping in walker zone?
Grace: Uh, I'm not so sure.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12 Photos

Athena of the Future - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12
With the Axe - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12
Athena Fights Back - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12
Close to Death - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12
Morgan Hides - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12
Fighting Walkers - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12
